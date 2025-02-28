Wayanad rehabilitation will include microplan to restore livelihoods: Minister Rajan

Thrissur(Kerala), Feb 28 (PTI) Kerala Revenue Minister K Rajan on Friday said a microplan development project to restore livelihood of the Wayanad landslide victims was also part of the rehabilitation work which was being carried out by the government without any delay.

Rajan, speaking at a press conference here, said under the microplan, the Local Self Government Department and the Kudumbashree initiative will focus on 1,038 affected households by setting up MSMEs and providing loans for starting small enterprises.

As part of these activities, a redesign of Chooralmala town was also planned to prevent complete loss of trade there, the minister said.

He further said that there has been no delay on the part of the government in the rehabilitation of the victims of the landslide disaster.

The minister said that the process of land acquisition, for building a township for those who lost homes in the disaster, commenced on October 4 last year, but the Kerala High Court put it on hold till December 27, 2024 when it permitted the government to go ahead with acquiring land and calculating the compensation amount as per the Disaster Management Act.

Subsequently, the requisite surveys of the site were completed and the price of the land was determined within two months.

Rajan further said that only the Elston Estate, which is closest to Kalpetta town, was going to be acquired for the construction of the township in the first phase.

In addition to that, there are packages for traders, those requiring long-term treatment, and for construction of roads and bridges.

The minister said that it has been decided to build a single-span bridge instead of the Bailey Bridge and it was being designed in such a way that it will become a rescue point even if a disaster occurs in the area in future.

Besides that, four bridges and eight roads will be built for people who are stranded without even a road.

The minister emphasised that no one should act in a way that creates concern among the disaster victims and assured that all the people who need to be rehabilitated will be rehabilitated in this financial year itself. PTI HMP HMP ROH