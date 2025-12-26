Wayanad-themed calendar featuring Priyanka''s engagements released

Wayanad (Kerala), Dec 26 (PTI) A calendar themed on Wayanad, featuring photographs from the public engagements of Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, was released as a New Year initiative, party sources said on Friday.

The calendar documents Priyanka's interactions across the constituency after she won the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat in a bypoll last year, with a focus on local communities, tribal settlements, women's self-help groups and issues linked to livelihoods and conservation.

Party sources said the calendar was conceived as a visual record of the AICC general secretary's work in the district rather than a political campaign.

The January page carries a photograph of Priyanka performing a Thulabharam offering at the Mukkom Manassery Sree Kunnath Mahavishnu Temple.

Another month features an image of her walking at the Nilambur Cholanaykkar tribal hamlet, holding the hand of Ayyappan, whose brother Mani was killed in a wild elephant attack at Karulai, drawing attention to human–wildlife conflict in the region.

Other photographs show her visiting the Vanadurga bamboo products centre, a Kudumbashree initiative at Noolpuzha, where she is seen observing basket weaving by Saraswathi, and walking through agricultural land with famous tribal farmer Cheruvayal Raman.

The calendar also includes images from the Hume Centre in Kalpetta during discussions held in the backdrop of the landslide disaster in Wayanad.

Pictures from the Muthanga Wildlife Sanctuary, where she interacted with a Rapid Response Team led by Dr Arun Zachariah and later fed an elephant, have also been included.

The calendar was released at a function held in Wandoor, which was inaugurated by KPCC working president A P Anilkumar, MLA. Several Congress leaders, three-tier panchayat members and UDF representatives attended the event, party sources said. PTI TGB TGB ADB