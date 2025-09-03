Wayanad to get govt medical college; Priyanka Gandhi welcomes move

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 3 (PTI) Congress leader and Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday welcomed the approval for a government medical college in Wayanad, calling it a long-cherished dream that has come true.

The National Medical Commission (NMC) granted clearance on Tuesday for two new government medical colleges in Kerala, located in the Wayanad and Kasaragod districts.

“The earnest requests of lakhs of people of Wayanad, sustained efforts by Rahul Gandhi and all our own efforts to expedite the matter have borne fruit,” Priyanka wrote on 'X'.

“My sincere thanks to all concerned for hearing our pleas and taking a most welcome step in the direction of robust healthcare for the citizens of Wayanad,” she added.

She expressed hope that the state government would take all necessary measures to expedite construction and make the college operational as soon as possible.

“Let us all work together towards the shared goal of development and progress of those who need it most. Congratulations to all my brothers and sisters who have been waiting for this moment for a very long time,” Priyanka said.

Both Wayanad and Kasaragod medical colleges have been approved to admit 50 MBBS students each from the current academic year. PTI MVG SSK