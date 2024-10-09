Wayanad to host global livestock conclave in December

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 9 (PTI) Kerala's hill district of Wayanad will host a global livestock conclave in December this year, which, according to the organisers, will provide a platform to showcase the latest technologies and value-added products in the livestock, poultry, dairy, and aquafarming sectors.

They said that the event, hosted by Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (KVASU), is expected to attract around five lakh participants, including representatives from agricultural organisations, veterinary professionals, and industry experts.

The logo for the conclave, set to take place from December 20 to 29 at Pookode Veterinary College, was unveiled on Tuesday.

According to J Chinchurani, Minister for Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development, the upcoming conclave will play a pivotal role in advancing the dairy, cattle, and pet sectors, creating employment opportunities, and encouraging the younger generation to explore careers in agriculture.

The conclave, the largest of its kind in the country, will be instrumental in promoting the comprehensive development of the state's livestock sector, which, in turn, will strengthen Kerala's economy, the minister is quoted as saying in a statement.

The 10-day conclave will feature stalls covering two lakh square feet, displaying pets, livestock, dairy farming, aquaculture, and poultry, organisers said.

In addition to exhibitions, the conclave will host expert-led seminars and workshops focused on modern animal husbandry techniques, value-added product marketing, and strategies to protect animals from diseases, they added. PTI TGB TGB ROH