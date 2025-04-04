Ways being explored to use fly ash generated by thermal power plants: MPCB chairman

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Apr 4 (PTI) Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) chairman Siddhesh Kadam on Friday said new ways are being explored to utilise the fly ash generated by thermal power plants in the state.

He was talking to reporters after holding a joint meeting with the officials of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation and the MPCB.

Asked about the fly ash and its hazardous effects on the people in Parli (in Beed), Chandrapur and Nashik, Kadam said, "The areas around thermal power plants in the state are facing a major issue of fly ash. We are doing some different things there. We are exploring a few more options to utilise this ash. We are also trying to do some chemical treatment so that the ash remains in one place and does not scatter." "In the meantime, we are coming up with new guidelines regarding transportation of ash from vehicles. Vehicles at present transport the ash merely by covering it with a thin plastic sheet, but we are exploring how shuttered vehicles can be used to transport the ash...We cannot shut the plant," Kadam said.

Asked about the pendency of permissions for the industries in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, he said, no proposal was pending from this region.

"Many times, we find that the applications remain unprocessed because they are incomplete and hence remain unprocessed. I appeal to the industry to fill the applications completely. If everything is clear, we can give permission within 120 days," he said.

Kadam also announced a joint team of the local governing body and the MPCB for the purpose of cleaning the Kham river in the city. PTI AW NP