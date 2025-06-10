Wazahat Khan remanded to Kolkata Police custody in hate speech case

Kolkata, Jun 10 (PTI) A city court on Tuesday remanded Wazahat Khan to Kolkata Police custody until June 16 in an alleged hate speech case.

Officers from Haryana and Assam police, who have also filed cases against Khan on similar grounds, were present in court.

Social media influencer Sharmistha Panoli was arrested by Kolkata Police based on a complaint by Khan, but has been released on bail by the Calcutta High Court.

The additional chief judicial magistrate at Alipore Court refused Khan's bail request and remanded him to Kolkata Police custody.

He was arrested in the city on Monday in connection with the alleged hate speech case.

Officers of Haryana and Assam Police were also present in court in connection with cases lodged against him in their respective states over alleged derogatory social media posts made by him.

The prosecution lawyer for Kolkata Police stated in court that Khan's social media comments incited hatred and they wanted to investigate other posts made by him, some of which he had deleted.

Khan's lawyer claimed he had not been notified by the police about the cases filed against him, arguing that the issue pertained to posts made three years ago.

He questioned the timing of the complaints.

The lawyer for Assam police did not make any submissions as Haryana police had already made the request. PTI AMR MNB