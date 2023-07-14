Wazirabad, Chandrawal water treatment plants will resume if Yamuna level down to 207.7 metres: Delhi CM

New Delhi, Jul 14 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said the water treatment plants at Wazirabad and Chandrawal will resume functioning by Saturday morning if the Yamuna water level recedes to 207.7 metres.

Visiting the ITO barrage, where five of the 32 games are jammed, obstructing the drainage of water from Delhi, he said, "The Navy is working to open them but it cannot be said when these will be opened." "The Haryana government is responsible for their maintenance but they have no interest. We will surely begin the process to take control of the barrage," Kejriwal told reporters.

Three water treatment plants were shut down on Thursday due to the rising Yamuna water level, the chief minister said, adding the Okhla water treatment plant resumed operation on Friday.

"The Wazirabad and Chandrawal water treatment plants will be started by Saturday morning if the water levels recede to 207.7 metres," he added.

Stressing that everyone should work together towards mitigation of the flood crisis, Kejriwal said this is not the time for a blame game.

Asked when the situation will normalise in Delhi, he said there is a possibility of rain in the next two days. "If there is no rain, the situation will return to normal in a couple of days," the chief minister said.

He expressed sadness over the death of three boys in Mukundpur and cautioned people against bathing in the river which is in spate. PTI SLB SLB NSD NSD