Wazirabad naib tehsildar suspended for illegal property registrations

Gurugram, Feb 3 (PTI) The Haryana government suspended the Wazirabad naib tehsildar on Tuesday for alleged illegal property registrations at M G Road here, officials said on Tuesday.

The suspension orders were issued in the evening by Financial Commissioner and Secretary (Revenue) Sumita Misra after it was found that the registrations were carried out in violation of directions issued by the Town and Country Planning (TCP) Department.

According to officials, the suspension came in response to registration of sale deeds at the Bristol Hotel-cum-commercial complex despite a clear ban on it by the TCP Department.

The department had termed the act a blatant violation of the law and recommended strict disciplinary action against the erring officer.

Gurugram Deputy Commissioner Ajay Kumar directed the SDM of Badshahpur, Sanjeev Singla, to probe other registrations made by the Wazirabad tehsildar and the Badshahpur Naib Tehsildar and ascertain whether similar violations were committed in other cases.

Separately, inquiries are also underway into alleged illegal registrations linked to Ansal Buildwell in the Sushant Lok-3 area, where several deeds were reportedly registered despite clear instructions from the TCP headquarters and the enforcement wing to refrain from doing so, officials added. PTI COR NSD NSD