WB: 2 CISF personnel deputed for BJP leader Dilip Ghosh's security injured in attack

New Delhi/Kolkata: The CISF on Monday said two of its personnel deployed for the security of a 'Y' category protectee, were injured in an attack and stone-pelting incident at Bardhaman during the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha polls.

"An incident of stone-pelting on CISF SSG protectee and attack on his vehicle by some miscreants occurred at Bardhaman (WB) in which two CISF personnel sustained head injuries. The protectee was safely evacuated without use of force," the central paramilitary force said in a post on social media platform 'X'.

Official sources confirmed the "protectee" mentioned in the post was West Bengal BJP leader Dilip Ghosh, who is contesting from the Bardhaman-Durgapur seat. Ghosh (59) is a 'Y' category protectee of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) VIP security wing called the Special Security Group (SSG).

The Bardhaman-Durgapur constituency went to polls in the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha elections on Monday.

"Police are just mute spectators. Mamata Banerjee has let loose a reign of terror. Since morning, TMC goons have beaten up our polling agents and are not allowing the elections to be free and fair," Ghosh told reporters.

Clashes broke out between supporters of the TMC and the BJP in Monteswar's Susunia area of the Bardhaman-Durgapur Lok Sabha seat in the afternoon, when Ghosh was on his way to a polling booth following complaints of booth jamming.

As Ghosh was on his way, TMC supporters allegedly blocked his convoy and squatted in front of his vehicle, sources said, adding that stones were hurled at his convoy, due to which some of the cars of the security personnel tailing his convoy were damaged.

Ghosh was also heckled by TMC activists, they further said.

Ghosh's convoy was again attacked at the Kalna gate in the constituency, where Ghosh had gone to a booth following allegations of the TMC not allowing BJP's booth agents, the BJP leader said.

The TMC, however, denied the charges and alleged Ghosh was "trying to vitiate the atmosphere sensing defeat."