WB Assembly: BJP MLAs stage walkout

Kolkata, Mar 13 (PTI) BJP members on Thursday staged a walkout from West Bengal Assembly after the Speaker rejected a discussion on alleged comments by two TMC MLAs against leader of opposition Suvendu Adhikari.

Despite a calling attention motion by BJP chief whip Shankar Ghosh, Speaker Biman Banerjee refused to allow a discussion on the issue.

Protesting the Speaker’s decision, BJP MLAs walked out of the House, raising slogans and demanding security for Adhikari.

Speaking to reporters outside the Assembly premises, Ghosh said he had urged the two TMC members—Humayun Kabir and Siddiqullah Chaudhury— to either withdraw their comments against Adhikari or face disciplinary action from the Speaker. PTI AMR MNB