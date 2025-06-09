WB Assembly convenes for monsoon session, adjourned after offering condolences to Pahalgam victims

Kolkata, Jun 9 (PTI) The West Bengal Assembly convened for the monsoon session on Monday, and was adjourned for the day after offering condolences to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack.

When the House assembled, Speaker Biman Bandyopadhyay condoled the deaths of 26 people, mostly tourists, who were killed by terrorists in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir on April 22.

Obituary references were also made over the deaths of renowned Bollywood actor Manoj Kumar, and TMC’s Tehatta MLA Tapas Saha and Kaliganj MLA Nasiruddin Ahmed.

Senior ministers Sovandeb Chattopadhyay and Chandrima Bhattacharya, TMC chief whip Nirmal Ghosh, BJP chief whip Shankar Ghosh, senior BJP leader Ashok Lahiri, Indian Secular Front MLA Naushad Siddique were among those present from both treasury and opposition benches as the Speaker made obituary references. Everyone observed a one-minute silence.

The full-fledged legislative business will commence on Tuesday with a resolution condemning the Pahalgam attack and saluting the armed forces slated to be tabled on that day.

However, the name 'Operation Sindoor' will not be directly referred to in the resolution, a senior TMC leader said.

The BJP has, however, insisted on mentioning the name 'Operation Sindoor' in the discussion, Shankar Ghosh said. PTI SUS ACD