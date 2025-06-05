WB Assembly to table resolution lauding armed forces for strikes on terror infrastructure

Kolkata, Jun 5 (PTI) The West Bengal Assembly will introduce a resolution in its upcoming session to hail the armed forces for their coordinated precision strikes in Pakistan in response to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam.

The resolution, to be tabled by Speaker Biman Banerjee on June 10, will also condemn the terrorist attack in Pahalgam that claimed 26 lives, including two from West Bengal.

“A resolution will be brought in by Speaker Biman Banerjee lauding the precision strikes by the armed forces against Pakistan during Operation Sindoor last month. The resolution will also condemn the terrorist attack in Pahalgam on April 22,” a senior TMC MLA said, after an all-party meeting of the Business Advisory (BA) Committee.

However, the text of the resolution does not specifically mention the term 'Operation Sindoor'.

The monsoon session of the assembly is scheduled to begin on June 9 and will continue for two weeks. The resolution will be taken up for a two-hour discussion on June 10.

Under Operation Sindoor, India carried out precision strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in the early hours of May 7.

The operation involved targeted air and ground strikes by Indian forces on multiple terror bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).