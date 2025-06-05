WB assembly to table resolution to laud armed forces, condemn Pahalgam attack

Kolkata, Jun 5 (PTI) The West Bengal assembly will table a special resolution on June 10 to laud the armed forces for their precision strikes under Operation Sindoor, and to condemn the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam that claimed 26 lives, including two from the state.

Announcing the move on Thursday, Speaker Biman Banerjee said a two-hour discussion will be held on the resolution on June 10 during the monsoon session, which begins on June 9. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is likely to participate in the discussion.

"A resolution will be brought in appreciating the armed forces for their efforts during the retaliatory action across the border, and condemning the Pahalgam terror attack," the Speaker said, after an all-party meeting of the Business Advisory (BA) Committee.

However, the text of the resolution does not specifically mention the term 'Operation Sindoor', but it will refer to the May 7 precision strikes.

Under the operation, India carried out precision strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) in the early hours of May 7.

The operation involved targeted air and ground strikes by the armed forces on multiple terror bases in Pakistan and PoK.

Political parties across West Bengal have since organised various events honouring the armed forces.

The BJP has taken out 'Tiranga Yatras', while the ruling Trinamool Congress conducted commemorative programmes.

While both the TMC and opposition BJP have shown unanimity in hailing the armed forces’ "achievements", some TMC leaders raised concerns about lapses in intelligence and the security situation in Pahalgam, hinting at the Centre’s accountability.

The Speaker’s announcement is considered to be politically significant in this context.

Meanwhile, Biman Banerjee said Thursday’s all-party meeting saw low participation from the opposition, with only ISF legislator Naushad Siddiqui in attendance.

"No other opposition MLA came, which raises questions about how the session will proceed. Still, I hope for everyone’s cooperation. This is an important session. There will be discussions, debates — that is part of parliamentary democracy — but it should function peacefully," Banerjee said.

The BJP has also been demanding a separate discussion on the law and order situation in Murshidabad, accusing the TMC of sheltering criminals responsible for murders and incidents of robbery in the district.

Responding to the demand, the Speaker said, “Many will have many things to say. We will allow whatever is legally permissible.” This will be the first session of the West Bengal assembly since violent clashes broke out in parts of Murshidabad in April, following protests over the contentious Waqf Amendment Act. At least three people died and several others were injured in the communal riots.

The monsoon session of the assembly is scheduled to begin on June 9 and will continue for two weeks.

The session will also see separate resolutions on riverbank erosion and drinking water issues. Several important bills are expected to be introduced during the nearly two-week-long session. PTI PNT RBT