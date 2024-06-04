WB: BJP's Nisith Pramanik trails in Cooch Behar

Kolkata, Jun 4 (PTI) BJP's heavyweight candidate and junior central minister Nisith Pramanik is trailing in Cooch Behar after the initial rounds of counting, the Election Commission confirmed.

TMC's Jagadish Chandra Barma Basunia is ahead of Pramanik by 6307 votes, the EC figures stated.

Pramanik, the sitting MP of Cooch Behar and the face of the saffron camp in the whole of north Bengal, had wrested the seat from the Trinamool Congress in 2019 and is seeking re-election from there. PTI SMY MNB