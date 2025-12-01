WB BLO protest: High drama at CEO office; BJP leaders meet poll officials

Kolkata, Dec 1 (PTI) A section of BLOs, engaged in the SIR process in West Bengal, held a massive protest outside the CEO's office here on Monday over alleged excessive workload during the ongoing enumeration exercise, prompting the authorities to increase police deployment at the demonstration site.

What began as a routine sit-in by the BLO Adhikar Raksha Committee became a massive protest as senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari and party MLAs came to meet Election Commission officials in the afternoon, with the demonstrators raising anti-BJP slogans and trying to breach barricades erected by the police.

The narrow stretch outside the CEO's office in central Kolkata erupted with slogans -- "go back" from BLO members, "shame" from BJP supporters -- leading to chaos at the entrance. Police personnel formed chains to prevent the two groups from converging around the gate.

BLO group members shouted that they must be allowed inside to submit their memorandum, accusing the authorities of "avoiding" them for days.

Their cries drew immediate counter-slogans from BJP supporters, forcing security personnel to widen the cordon and repeatedly appeal for calm.

At one point, a barricade wobbled under pressure as protesters leaned in, prompting officers to rush forward and steady it amid noise and confusion.

The agitation spilled into the adjoining lane, where placards, flags, and rising voices pierced through the December afternoon.

Protesting BLOs are seeking a two-month extension for the SIR deadline and compensation for families of deceased BLOs, citing heavy workload concerns.

Inside, however, Adhikari's meeting with CEO Manoj Agarwal and senior officials proceeded.

Once out, the Leader of Opposition told reporters that the BJP had submitted "data concerning 17,111 booths" and demanded strict monitoring of post-December 14 hearings.

"No hearing should take place without live CCTV monitoring from the Commission's control room," he said.

His memorandum also pressed for the removal of "superannuated IAS officers" deployed in the SIR exercise, exclusion of EROs who are not of SDO rank, and deletion of names of what he described as "Bangladeshi Muslims" from electoral rolls.

Adhikari claimed the agitation outside was "scripted by the TMC" as part of a larger bid to undermine the SIR process.

"The protests reflect the ruling party's plan to stall the exercise and safeguard its vote bank of infiltrators," he alleged.

As he exited the office, protesters shouted "chor chor," prompting Adhikari to respond with counter-slogans, including "chor chor dur hatao, Dakat Rani dur hatao." The TMC hit back, accusing the BJP of "manufacturing conspiracy theories" while ignoring the stress under which BLOs are working.

Senior TMC spokesperson Arup Chakraborty said the Election Commission's "unplanned haste" had created a situation where BLOs were being pushed beyond endurance.

"Four BLOs have already died, two by suicide, one in unnatural circumstances. This is not politics; it is a humanitarian collapse," he said. "The BJP's attempt to communalise the SIR exercise by invoking 'Bangladeshi Muslims' is irresponsible and dangerous." Chakraborty said, "If the EC can write to the police about barricading and security breaches, it must also explain why BLOs are dying in the line of duty. Their protest is not a script; it is desperation." Monday's upheaval came in the shadow of back-to-back confrontations over the past week that has turned the CEO office into a recurring flashpoint.

On November 24, BLOs protesting "excessive work pressure" attempted to enter the CEO office after marching from College Square with locks and fetters symbolising their demand to "shut down" the SIR exercise until workloads were rationalised.

A 10-member delegation comprising four BLOs and six government employees was eventually allowed inside, but an allegation by one member of receiving a threat message triggered an impromptu sit-in within the building, prompting police deployment deep into the night.

Two days later, on November 26, the Election Commission wrote to Kolkata Police Commissioner Manoj Kumar Verma describing the protest inside the CEO office as a "serious security breach" and sought an action taken report within 48 hours.

The EC letter stated that "existing security arrangements appeared inadequate" to prevent a recurrence, following which the premises saw upgraded access control and reinforced barricades visible again in Monday's confrontation.

A second directive followed on November 28, when the EC wrote to West Bengal DGP Rajeev Kumar directing him to ensure the safety of BLOs and field officials amid reports that some were being threatened during door-to-door enumeration.

The repeated tensions have unfolded against the backdrop of four BLO deaths since the enumeration phase began on November 4.

Two were suicides and one an unnatural death, prompting Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to accuse the Commission of imposing the SIR exercise in "express haste" and with "no planning". "These tragedies stain the conscience of the Commission," she said last week. PTI PNT NN