WB bus operators allege early requisition for 2026 polls, call move ‘unethical’

Kolkata, Feb 19 (PTI) The Joint Council of Bus Syndicates on Thursday alleged that buses are being requisitioned in West Bengal for the 2026 Assembly elections even before the poll schedule has been announced, and termed the move “unethical”.

In a statement, the representative body of private bus operators claimed that authorities have started picking up buses directly from routes, causing inconvenience to commuters and operators.

The council said it has written to state Transport Minister Snehasis Chakraborty and Transport Secretary Saumitra Mohan, urging the department not to seize buses from roads but to coordinate with route committees and syndicates before requisitioning vehicles.

“Instead of picking up buses from the roads, the authorities should communicate with the owners of buses of respective routes and take buses in an organised manner,” the council’s secretary Tapan Banerjee said.

The body also flagged the issue of remuneration for buses deployed on election duty, stating that discussions on daily payment — excluding diesel costs — are yet to be finalised.

“Until discussions are completed and clarity is provided on how much the Election Commission will pay per day, excluding diesel, such acquisition of buses from the roads is unethical,” it said.

The organisation sought the intervention of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to resolve the issue at the earliest, while reiterating that operators would extend full cooperation for the conduct of elections.

“We will provide buses for the elections, but our demands should be considered seriously,” Banerjee said.

The association has demanded Rs 4,000 per day for each local or city bus, excluding diesel cost; Rs 4,500 per day for long-distance deluxe buses; and Rs 400 as daily expense for each bus staff. It also sought 75 per cent advance payment and clearance of the remaining 25 per cent within 15 days of bill submission.

It further demanded that the same vehicle should not be requisitioned simultaneously by the Election Commission and police, and that no bus should be served acquisition notice arbitrarily during trips or at terminus.

Transport Minister Snehasis Chakraborty said the government would hold discussions with bus operators, as vehicles are required to ferry polling personnel and election materials to booths and counting centres.

“I will certainly talk to the different route committees about procuring a certain number of buses from each route so that there is coordination and they are informed beforehand,” he told PTI, adding that revision of rates falls under the jurisdiction of the Election Commission.

At present, private bus operators receive Rs 2,510 per day for each bus and Rs 170 per employee towards daily expenses.

There are around 20,000 private stage carriages in the state, including about 5,100 buses operating in Kolkata and adjoining areas. Association sources claimed that nearly 20 per cent of the vehicles have already been requisitioned. PTI SUS NN