WB by-poll: 75.82% votes cast till 5 pm in Dhupguri; outside BJP leaders found during polling

Jalpaiguri: Around 76 per cent of 2.6 lakh eligible voters exercised their franchise in the by-election to the Dhupguri assembly seat in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district till 5 pm on Tuesday, an official said.

Two BJP leaders including an MLA, who are not residents of the constituency, were found in a party office. One of them, the BJP district president, had to leave as he could not show any document allowing him entry into Dhupguri during the voting.

"Till 5 pm, 75.82 per cent of votes were cast. Tight security measures are in place and there is an adequate number of forces,” the Election Commission official told PTI.

All the booths are manned by central paramilitary forces, and the casting of votes will continue till 6.30 pm, he said. Meanwhile, Falakata BJP MLA Dipak Barman and district party president Bapi Goswami were present at an election office in the constituency though they are not residents of Dhupguri.

As per the rules, outsiders are not permitted to enter the constituency during voting. Acting on a tip-off, the police reached that office and sought to know whether they had permission to stay in Dhupguri during voting.

Goswami had to leave as there was no official document allowing his entry.

Barman said, "We have papers but the police are saying those papers should have been sent 48 hours ago." He also alleged that several TMC leaders who are not residents of Dhupguri are also staying in the constituency.

CPI(M)'s Ishwar Chandra Roy is contesting as the candidate of the Congress-Left alliance, while the ruling TMC has fielded Nirmal Chandra Roy, a teacher by profession.

The BJP has nominated Tapasi Roy, the widow of a CRPF jawan who died fighting terrorists in Kashmir a few years back.

The bypoll to the seat was necessitated due to the death of sitting BJP MLA Bishu Pada Ray earlier this year.

Left-Congress alliance candidate Ishwar Chandra Roy exercised his franchise at a booth in Barogharia Gram Panchayat, while Trinamool Congress nominee Nirmal Chandra Roy did it at a booth in Jhar Alta Gram Panchayat.

BJP candidate Tapasi Roy cast her vote at Kamat Primary School in Kayet of Gadong Gram Panchayat.

Dhupguri, a scheduled caste-reserved seat, has nearly 50 per cent Rajbanshi people and 15 per cent minority population.

The BJP had snatched the constituency from the TMC in the 2021 assembly polls. Votes will be counted on September 8.