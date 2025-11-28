WB CEO opens appointment window for parties, civil society to raise poll-related issues

Kolkata, Nov 28 (PTI) The office of the West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) on Friday invited political parties, their affiliated organisations and civil society groups to seek prior appointments to raise election-related concerns, stating that the arrangement will help strengthen coordination among all stakeholders.

Following directives from the Election Commission of India (ECI), the CEO's office regularly meets representatives of political parties and civil society groups "to discuss any issues related to the functions of the commission, as this contributes to the betterment of the functioning of all stakeholders", a press statement said.

The CEO's office also said appointments through a window must be sought with sufficient notice because the chief electoral officer is "often preoccupied with several engagements/meetings/conferences and tours".

It also mentioned that parties and organisations should communicate specific issues to be raised, and the composition of the team needs to be conveyed well in advance or along with their letters seeking appointment.

The press note also said the measure has been taken "keeping in mind the commitment of the office of the chief electoral officer, West Bengal, to serve in the democratic system in a just and better way". PTI SCH BDC