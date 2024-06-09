Bhopal, Jun 9 (PTI) Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Sunday said West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was a very experienced leader and makes statements after a lot of thought.
He was responding to a query on Banerjee's statement on Saturday that the TMC would adopt a "wait and watch" approach on the political situation at the Centre and asserted that the opposition INDIA bloc may not have staked claim to form the government today, but that does not mean it will not do it tomorrow.
Banerjee had also said she would be pleased if the "weak and unstable" NDA government was removed from power.
"The BJP is forming the government undemocratically and illegally. Today, the INDIA bloc may not have staked a claim to form the government, but that doesn't mean they won't tomorrow. Let's wait for some time," she had said.
"Mamata is a very experienced politician and whatever she says she says after a lot of thought," Singh told PTI.
Singh also said Rahul Gandhi should be made Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha. The Congress won 99 seats in the recently concluded Lok Sabha polls and emerged as the second largest party after the BJP, which emerged victorious on 240 seats but fell short of the halfway 273 mark. PTI ADU BNM
WB CM is an experienced leader, says Digvijaya about her comments on Modi govt's third term
