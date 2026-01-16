WB CM protecting criminals, anarchists, she is close to bidding adieu to political career: Naqvi

Prayagraj (UP), Jan 16 (PTI) Senior BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Friday accused poll-bound West Bengal's Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of "protecting criminals and anarchists", and claimed that she is close to bidding farewell to her political career.

His remarks came days after the Enforcement Directorate's officials faced "obstructions" during raids at the office of political consultancy firm I-PAC and the residence of its chief in West Bengal in connection with a coal smuggling case.

The federal probe agency has claimed that CM Banerjee entered the premises and took away "key" evidence related to the probe.

Reacting to the row, Naqvi said. "People have sounded the farewell band for Mamata Didi's political career. As a result, the chief minister, who was until now protecting criminals and anarchists, has joined the race to become the ringleader of crime and anarchy." Naqvi also said that despite all this, it is the responsibility of all political parties, constitutional institutions, and the Election Commission to ensure that West Bengal Assembly elections in are held in a fair, fearless, and free environment.

Asked about the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, where the BJP and its allies are leading in the high-stakes polls, the former Union minister said, "The powerful figures of the defeated dynastic system are roaming the country with their certificates of defeat." "They are seen fighting with the Election Commission at times, and at other times, they are seen blaming the EVMs. The public is handing them defeat after defeat in every election," he said.

On atrocities against minorities in Bangladesh, he said, "Bangladesh appears to be turning into a jungle of jihadists. When a country becomes a jungle of jihadist animals, it is not in the interest of that country or humanity." The BJP leader also said that fundamentalist clerics of Bangladesh have held the entire system hostage, and they are busy writing the story of that nation's destruction.

"Under the Pant-Mirza agreement made after Partition, it is our moral and constitutional duty to ensure the social, economic, and religious security of minorities. The (Narendra) Modi government is working honestly in this direction," Naqvi said.

The Pant-Mirza agreement originated from a May 1955 meeting between the then Union Home Minister Govind Ballabh Pant and the then Minister of Interior of Pakistan, Major General Iskander Mirza. The two had agreed that all facilities and assistance should be given to pilgrims visiting shrines and holy places in the other country, either individually or as part of a group. PTI RAJ NAV NSD NSD