WB coalfield case: SC rejects plea of TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee, his wife against ED summons

New Delhi, Sep 9 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Monday rejected a plea by TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee and his wife Rujira Banerjee against an Enforcement Directorate summons in connection with its probe in an alleged scam related to illegal coal mining in the state.

A bench comprising justices Bela Trivedi and Satish Chandra Sharma pronounced the verdict on Monday. It was reserved on August 13.

The Trinamool Congress MP and his wife had challenged the Enforcement Directorate's summons in connection with the agency's probe in the money laundering aspect of the case.

They had said the ED cannot seek their presence for questioning at New Delhi and it has to happen at their ordinary place of residence that is Kolkata.

The ED had summoned them in relation to the alleged theft of coal and illegal excavation in the leasehold area of Eastern Coalfields Ltd in the state. PTI SJK SJK TIR TIR TIR