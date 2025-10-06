WB Cong chief Shubhankar Sarkar to visit landslide-hit north Bengal on Tuesday

Kolkata, Oct 6 (PTI) A delegation of the West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee, led by state president Shubhankar Sarkar, will visit landslide-hit areas of north Bengal on Tuesday, a party official said.

The delegation will fly to Bagdogra on Tuesday morning and proceed to the affected regions to assess the ground situation, he said.

"One team already visited the affected areas in north Bengal on Monday. Another delegation, including the party's state president, will visit tomorrow for a more detailed review," the leader told PTI.

Along with Sarkar, the delegation will include senior Congress leaders Partha Bhowmik and Ashutosh Chatterjee, he said.

The state PCC also formed a dedicated committee to coordinate disaster response efforts in north Bengal and extend assistance to those affected, the official said.

The party, which expressed concern over the scale of damage caused by the floods and landslides in the region, is expected to submit a report to the party leadership following the visit, he said. PTI SCH MNB