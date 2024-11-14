WB education minister vows action against fraudsters in Rs 10,000 tablet allocation scam

Kolkata, Nov 14 (PTI) West Bengal Education Minister Bratya Basu on Thursday reaffirmed the state government's commitment to hold accountable all those involved in the misappropriation of funds for allocation of tablets to higher secondary students.

Advertisment

The minister said around 100 genuine students who were initially deprived of their rightful allocation have already received funds for the tablets.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a programme, Basu said several arrests had been made in connection with the ongoing investigation, and more people are likely to be apprehended.

"We are fully aware of the situation. The Chief Secretary has been tasked with gathering a report, and we are committed to ensuring that those responsible for diverting funds intended for deserving students are brought to justice," Basu said.

Advertisment

The controversy stems from the allocation of Rs 10,000 to each higher secondary student to purchase a tablet, but several students did not receive the money due to alleged malpractices.

Basu emphasised that, despite the issue affecting a small percentage of the total students, the government is working diligently to rectify the situation.

"While the number of affected students is not very high compared to the total number of beneficiaries, we are working tirelessly to ensure that no student is left behind," he added, pointing out that the process of transferring the funds to rightful students is ongoing.

Advertisment

The Banglar Siksha Portal, which holds the bank account details of around 18 lakh students, is currently under scrutiny.

Officials are reviewing the bank account information, including numbers and codes, to ensure that the funds are accurately transferred to students.

On the appointment of full-time vice-chancellors for state universities, he mentioned that after receiving approval from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for the names proposed by the search committee, the list will be sent to the Governor for his customary consent. PTI SUS MNB