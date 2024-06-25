WB govt announces bureaucratic reshuffle in some departments

Kolkata, Jun 24 (PTI) The West Bengal government on Monday carried out a bureaucratic reshuffle, naming Vivek Kumar as the additional chief secretary of the Land and Land Reform & Refugee Relief and Rehabilitation Department, among other appointments.

Kumar was also given the additional charge of the Animal Resources Development Department, an official said.

The bureaucrat would also continue to be the officer on special duty (OSD) of Biswa Bangla Corporation at the office of the resident commissioner in New Delhi, he said.

The additional chief secretary (ACS) Fire and Emergency Department, Manoj Kumar Agarwal, was given the additional charge of the Forest Department, he said.

Earlier in a meeting, Banerjee had said, "Vinod Kumar is returning to the post of Municipal Secretary again..

The state government also entrusted Krishna Gupta, who was ACS of the Mass Education Extension and Library Services Department, with the charge of the Cooperation Department, the official said.

Binod Kumar was made the principal secretary of the Urban Development and Municipal Affairs Department, he added. PTI SCH SBN SBN