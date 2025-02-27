WB govt committed to strengthening search and rescue preparedness: Official

Kolkata, Feb 27 (PTI) The West Bengal government is committed to strengthening search and rescues (SAR) preparedness through policy frameworks, inter-agency cooperation, and cutting-edge innovation, a senior officer said here on Thursday.

Priyanka Singla, Special Secretary, Disaster Management & Civil Defence Department, was speaking at a seminar organised by the Airports Authority of India (AAI) on 'Overcoming Search and Rescue Challenges through Modern Technology and Innovation'.

The seminar is part of a two-day event Search and Rescue Exercise (SAREX).

"Disaster response and search & rescue operations require seamless coordination, technological integration, and proactive strategies. The Search and Rescue Exercise (SAREX) 2025, serves as a vital platform to exchange knowledge and enhance our collective ability to respond to emergencies efficiently and effectively," the statement quoted Singla as saying.

Nivedita Dubey, Regional Executive Director of AAI's Eastern Region, inaugurated the event during the day.

"The seminar today is a step toward strengthening coordination among stakeholders, improving communication systems, and adopting cutting-edge technology in SAR operations,” Dubey said.

"Our goal is to ensure a seamless, efficient, and well-coordinated response mechanism that saves lives in emergencies. This event serves as a reminder of the collective responsibility we share in making air travel safer for all," she said.