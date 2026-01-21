WB govt expands senior WBCS cadre, creates over 100 new top-level posts

Kolkata, Jan 21 (PTI) In a move to strengthen the state administration, the West Bengal government created over 100 new senior posts for officers of the WBCS (Executive) cadre, expanding opportunities at the top echelons.

According to a notification issued on Wednesday by the Personnel and Administrative Reforms Department, 100 additional posts have been created at the Joint Secretary level and 40 at the Special Secretary level.

The number of posts at the Additional Secretary level will also be increased through conversion.

With the expansion, the sanctioned strength of Joint Secretary and equivalent posts has gone up from 250 to 350, while Special Secretary and equivalent posts have increased from 100 to 140.

The newly created posts will be governed by the pay levels prescribed under the ROPA Rules, 2019.

The notification also allows 40 per cent of the expanded Joint Secretary posts, 140 out of 350, to be converted to the Additional Secretary level.

Officials said the move is expected to ease long-standing promotion bottlenecks and ensure greater representation of state cadre officers at the senior-most levels of administration.

The decision is also set to provide financial benefits to WBCS officers through timely promotions, underlining the state government’s intent to create more opportunities and incentives for its administrative cadre. PTI SCH NN