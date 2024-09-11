WB govt not ready to accept conditions for meeting, doctors must resume duties: Minister

Kolkata, Sep 11 (PTI) The West Bengal government on Wednesday said that it was not ready to accept any condition for a meeting with the agitating doctors to resolve the ongoing impasse arising out of the rape and murder of a medic at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

Since they imposed certain conditions, it appears that the medics are not willing to hold the meeting with an open mind, Minister of State for Health Chandrima Bhattacharya told a press conference.

Earlier, the doctors had sent a communication to the state government stating that at least 30 representatives be allowed at the meeting instead of the maximum 15 as mandated by the chief secretary, talks be held only on their demands, the talks be aired live on TV and the discussion be held in the presence of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

"Setting conditions for talks is not a reflection of coming with an open mind to find solutions to problems which plague the doctors. The government is ready to listen to whatever they have to say. But they can't set preconditions for such a meeting," Bhattacharya said.

Questioning the rationale behind sending an email to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) at 3.49 AM on Wednesday, she alleged that there could be "a political provocation" behind it.

The minister confirmed that the state will stick to the Supreme Court's direction on rejoining duties of the agitating doctors.

"You will see what steps we take about this as and when it happens," Bhattacharya said.

Responding to the state's position, the agitating doctors said that the interpretation of "imposing conditions" was entirely subjective and made by the government to which they did not agree.

"We did not impose any fresh conditions other than what we have been saying so far. We planned to go to that meeting with an open mind," a protesting doctor said.