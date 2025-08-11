WB govt removes ‘tainted’ officers from active poll duty, but doesn't suspend them as asked by ECI

Kolkata, Aug 11 (PTI) The West Bengal government on Monday informed the ECI that it has removed four officers from active election duty, but did not suspend them as asked by the poll panel.

Any disciplinary measure on state government officers who have “consistently demonstrated sincerity and competence” would be “disproportionately harsh”, West Bengal Chief Secretary Manoj Pant wrote to the Election Commission of India (ECI).

The government removed the officers in question from electoral revision and poll-related duties instead of suspending them as directed by the poll body earlier, Pant said in the letter.

The chief secretary said that the state has initiated an “internal inquiry into the issue”, besides undertaking a “thorough review of the existing processes and procedures” governing the “conduct of the said exercise”. PTI SMY NN