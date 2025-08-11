WB govt removes two of five ‘tainted’ personnel from poll duty, doesn't suspend them as asked by ECI

Kolkata, Aug 11 (PTI) The West Bengal government on Monday informed the ECI that it has removed two of the five officials identified for committing “irregularities” in preparing electoral rolls from active election duty, but did not suspend them as asked by the poll panel.

Any disciplinary measure on state government officers who have “consistently demonstrated sincerity and competence” would be “disproportionately harsh”, West Bengal Chief Secretary Manoj Pant wrote to the Election Commission of India (ECI).

The letter did not mention any action taken against the three other officers previously identified by the ECI.

The government removed the two personnel from electoral revision and poll-related duties as “a first step” instead of suspending them as directed by the poll body earlier, while initiating an “internal inquiry into the issue”, Pant said in his letter.

The chief secretary said that the state has also undertaken a “comprehensive review of the existing processes and procedures” governing the “conduct of the said exercise”.

The response from the top bureaucrat of the state to the ECI was shot off within two hours of the deadline, 3 pm on Monday, set by the poll panel to execute its order of suspending four officers and lodge police cases against them.

The commission, on August 5, had announced its decision to suspend four officials – two Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) and two Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AEROs) – and a casual data entry operator in West Bengal for allegedly committing irregularities while preparing electoral rolls in Baruipur Purba and Moyna assembly constituencies in South 24 Parganas and Purba Medinipur districts respectively.

It directed the chief secretary to lodge FIRs against all five accused and sought an action taken report from the top bureaucrat at the earliest.

Two among the five penalised state government employees – Debottam Dutta Choudhury and Biplab Sarkar, operating as Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) – are officers of the WBCS (Executive) rank.

On August 8, in a fresh notice to the West Bengal government, the Commission had set a 3 pm on August 11 to execute its decision to suspend four officials and submit an action taken compliance report.

Pant informed the ECI that Sudipta Das, AERO, Moyna AC, and Surajit Halder, data entry operator at Baruipur Purba AC, have been withdrawn from electoral revision and poll-related duties.

Questioning the Commission’s jurisdiction and legality of the move and alleging that the BJP was using the ECI to “intimidate state government officers”, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had declared she will not suspend the officers in question. PTI SMY NN