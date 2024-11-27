WB govt spending Rs 2,450 crore for modernisation of three thermal power plants: Minister

Kolkata, Nov 27 (PTI) The West Bengal government is spending Rs 2,450 crore for the modernisation of three thermal power plants in the state, Power Minister Aroop Biswas said in the Assembly on Wednesday.

Advertisment

He said the Sagardighi thermal power plant is being modernised at a cost of Rs 1,610 crore, Bandel plant for Rs 650 crore, and Kolaghat plant for Rs 190 crore.

The minister added that plans are afoot to set up new generating units at the existing thermal power plants in Bakreswar, Sagardighi, and Durgapur Projects Limited (DPL).

Biswas said the tender process is underway for two super-critical thermal power units of 800 megawatts each, totaling 1,600 MW, at Sagardighi, a 660 MW unit at Bakreswar, and another 660 MW generating unit at Santaldi.

Advertisment

The minister also said the process for setting up a 12.5 MW solar generation unit in Purulia is ongoing.

"Apart from these, solar generating units of 20 MW capacity at Sagardighi, 20 MW at Santaldih, and 10 MW at Bakreswar are planned," he said.

Biswas added that there are also plans to set up a 1,000 MW pumped storage-type hydro-electric power plant in Purulia.

Advertisment

He emphasised, "West Bengal stands in the 17th position among all states in the country in power tariff rates, with the per-unit charge being Rs 7.12." PTI AMR MNB