WB govt to provide 16 types of services under 'Amader Para, Amader Samadhan' scheme

Kolkata, Aug 1 (PTI) The West Bengal government will provide 16 types of services under the 'Amader Para, Amader Samadhan' (our neighbourhood, our solution) scheme starting across the state from August 2, a senior official said on Friday.

"The key issues to be offered from these camps are drainage, development of ICDS centres, primary schools, ponds, garbage management, marketplaces, public transport, urban greening, and road maintenance and others," the official said.

Excluding festival days and official holidays, the camps will be organised in every block, village, and urban area across the districts of Bengal, he said.

"One centre will be set up for every three booths. After listening to citizens' issues, the concerned departments will take action. All proceedings will be managed digitally, ensuring transparency. Local authorities have been instructed to collect a detailed record of problems through these camps," he said.

Citizens will be allowed to report problems themselves without any intermediaries, he said, adding that with over 80,000 booths across the state, the government has planned to set up around 27,000 camps under this initiative.

The programme will continue until November 3.

The West Bengal government will simultaneously run two flagship outreach programmes — 'Duare Sarkar' and 'Amader Para, Amader Samadhan' — over the next two months, aiming to ensure delivery of services and swift resolution of local issues at the grassroots level. PTI SCH RG