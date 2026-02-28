WB govt transfers several senior IPS officers, Ashok Prasad to be ADG Cyber cell

Kolkata, Feb 28 (PTI) The West Bengal government on Saturday transferred several senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officers in the state, an official notification said.

Ashok Kumar Prasad ADG & IGP, Western Zone, will be the new ADG, Cyber Cell, while Vishal Garg will replace him as ADG & IGP, Western Zone, the notification said.

Rajesh Kumar Yadav has been transferred from IGP, North Bengal Region, to IGP, Bankura Range. Sheesh Ram Jhajharia will replace him as IGP, North Bengal Region.

The DIG-level changes include the reshuffling of Syed Waquar Raza, Sudheer Kumar Neelakantam and Nimbalkar Santosh Uttamrao across Murshidabad, Raiganj and Jalpaiguri ranges.

According to the notification issued by the Home and Hill Affairs Department, Police Service Cell, K Sabari Raj Kumar, currently Joint Commissioner of Police, Howrah Police Commissionerate, was transferred to the CID in the rank of Deputy Inspector General (DIG).

Gaurav Lal, who was serving in the CID as the DIG, will replace him as Joint CP, Howrah, it said.

Praween Prakash, Commanding Officer of the 6th Battalion of the State Armed Police (SAP), has been posted as CO of the SSF Battalion in Barrackpore, while Sandeep Mondal, CO of the SAP 9th Battalion, will now head the SAP 7th Battalion.

Shovan Adhikary, Additional Superintendent of Police (DIB), Baruipur Police District, has been shifted as Additional SP (Telecommunication), West Bengal. PTI SCH RG