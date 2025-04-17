WB Guv likely to visit violence-hit Murshidabad district

Kolkata, Apr 17 (PTI) West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose is likely to visit Murshidabad district on Friday, days after clashes erupted between two groups, Raj Bhawan officials said.

Bose is expected to meet victims of the violence, assess the ground situation, and hold discussions with district officials and police personnel, they said.

"The governor may leave for Murshidabad tonight and visit the areas tomorrow," a Raj Bhawan official told PTI.

Three people were killed, several persons injured, and many properties were set ablaze during the clashes last week, prompting a heavy deployment of police, the Rapid Action Force (RAF) and central forces in the area.