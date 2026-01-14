WB Guv replaces conventional sign-off with 'Vande Mataram', urges people to embrace national song

Kolkata, Jan 14 (PTI) West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Wednesday announced his decision to replace the conventional sign-off 'Yours sincerely' with 'Vande Mataram' in his official correspondence, underscoring his reverence for the iconic national song.

Sharing the decision through the Lok Bhavan's official X handle, an official said the move was inspired by the enduring legacy and cultural significance of 'Vande Mataram', composed by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay.

"The Governor has decided to use 'Vande Mataram' in place of 'Yours sincerely' for signing off his correspondence. He urges everyone to incorporate and imbibe 'Vande Mataram' in their lives and day-to-day activities in any manner possible as a mark of veneration of this iconic creation by Rishi Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay," the official said.

The national song was described as a timeless creation that embodies the spirit of the nation and continues to inspire generations.

Such gestures would help keep alive the values of unity, patriotism and cultural pride associated with the song, according to the West Bengal governor. PTI SCH NN