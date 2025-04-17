WB Guv to leave for violence-hit Murshidabad district, meet affected people in Malda's refugee camps

Kolkata, Apr 17 (PTI) West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose will visit refugee camps and riot-affected areas in Malda and Murshidabad on a two-day trip starting Friday, overruling Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's request to defer the visit for a few more days.

Bose told reporters at Raj Bhavan that he would be visiting some of the areas and meeting people "to see the ground situation himself".

Bose is expected to meet victims of the violence, assess the ground situation and hold discussions with district officials and police personnel.

According to Raj Bhawan officials, Bose, who was scheduled to go this evening, will leave for Malda on Friday morning.

"The governor will leave for Malda tomorrow morning and visit the camps where the refugees from Murshidabad are staying. Then he will leave for the riot-affected areas of Murshidabad and either return on Friday night or Saturday morning," a Raj Bhawan official said.

Asked about the request made by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee not to go there immediately, Bose said that the request of the CM would be taken in all seriousness but after meeting the victims of Murshidabad, particularly women, he was going to evaluate for himself the situation on the ground.

"If peace is restored, I will be very happy about that. Once I realise it has been done I will be the happiest person and make my report accordingly," he said, indicating he will submit a report to the Centre giving an update about the situation.

Bose said the people of the area, who met him, have requested that the BSF camp be set up there.

"This is something that has to be examined in all its aspects at the highest level," he added.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday urged Bose to defer his proposed visit to violence-hit Murshidabad district, stating that the situation was gradually returning to normal and confidence-building measures were underway.

"I would request non-locals not to visit Murshidabad right now," Banerjee said, responding to reports that the governor is likely to visit the district on Friday.

"I would appeal to the governor to wait a few more days as confidence-building measures are underway. The situation is normalising," the chief minister told reporters in Kolkata.

Three people were killed, several persons injured, and many properties were set ablaze during the clashes last week, prompting a heavy deployment of police, the Rapid Action Force (RAF) and central forces in the area.