WB guv visits Shovabazar Rajbari, prays for people's well-being on Saptami

Kolkata, Sep 29 (PTI) West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose on Monday offered prayers at the 260-year-old Durga Puja at Shovabazar Rajbari here and prayed for the well-being of the people of the state.

Bose visited the iconic household puja at the royal mansion in north Kolkata on the occasion of Maha Saptami and joined family members and devotees for the rituals.

Speaking in Bengali, he told reporters, "On the auspicious day of Saptami, I pray to the Goddess Durga for her blessings on people of state." On Sunday, Bose had visited some community Durga Puja pandals. PTI SUS MNB