WB Guv writes to CM over police disallowing post-poll violence 'victims' from entering Raj Bhavan

Kolkata: West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose on Friday wrote to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, seeking to know on what ground the police had stopped alleged victims of post-poll violence from entering the Raj Bhavan despite his office issuing necessary permission for it.

Bose also visited Maheshwari Bhawan in Burrabazar and met people affected by violence in the state after the Lok Sabha polls. The BJP has levelled allegations of post-poll violence against the TMC, which the state’s ruling party has denied.

"The governor had issued written permission to allow the delegation, including Suvendu Adhikari and the victims of the post-poll violence, enter the Raj Bhavan and meet him. In spite of that, police did not allow them to enter. The governor today issued constitutional directives to the CM, wanting to know why they were stopped," the official told PTI.

During the meeting, Bose interacted with around 150 people staying at the Maheswari Bhawan and took details of their complaints, he said.

The police on Thursday prevented BJP member and Leader of the Opposition in the assembly Suvendu Adhikari and the alleged victims of post-poll violence from entering the Raj Bhavan to meet Bose, citing Section 144 of the CrPC, which is in force outside the Governor House.

Bose, in his communication to Banerjee, also referred to constitutional norms that require chief ministers to intimate governors about all decisions of the council of ministers relating to the administration of state affairs and proposals for legislation.