WB Guv’s presence sought during oath taking of 6 MLAs: Speaker

Kolkata, Nov 25 (PTI) West Bengal Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee on Monday said a letter was sent to Governor C V Ananda Bose requesting him to be present at the swearing-in ceremony of six Trinamool Congress MLAs, who were elected in by-polls held on November 13.

Earlier this year, the Raj Bhavan and the Assembly were engaged in an argument over the venue and the administering authority of two newly-elected legislators.

The winter session of the state assembly commenced on Monday and it was adjourned for the day after obituary references were made.

Assembly secretariat sources said that the Speaker's office wishes to complete the swearing-in process of the six MLAs in the House to be over as soon as possible so that the elected people’s representatives can start working.

"After getting the notification of their election today, I have sent a letter to Raj Bhavan attaching a copy of the notification," Banerjee told PTI.

Trinamool Congress candidates won by-polls in six assembly seats including Madarihat which the ruling party wrested from the BJP.

After a month-long uncertainty earlier this year, Speaker Biman Banerjee had administered the oath to two MLAs in July in the assembly, though the Governor had appointed Deputy Speaker Asish Banerjee for the task. The Deputy Speaker had declined to carry out the task in presence of the Speaker. PTI SUS NN