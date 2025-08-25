WB Joint Entrance Board announces Presidency University entrance test result

Kolkata, Aug 25 (PTI) After weeks of uncertainty, results of Presidency University Degree Entrance Test (PUBDET), conducted by the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) for admission to certain courses, were announced on Monday.

In a statement, WBJEEB said a total number of 5,262 candidates, 92 of them hailing from outside West Bengal, had appeared for the exams.

Of those who cleared the entrance examination, 98.76 per cent were from the West Bengal Higher Secondary Council, and 99.66 per cent from other boards.

The number of female candidates in PUBDET is 3,406.

PUBDET is held for admission to UG courses in Sciences, Humanities and Social Sciences.

The delay in publication of results, slated to be announced in end of July but stuck in legal imbroglio due to complications related to OBC reservations, had caused discontentment among students, with the SFI’s Presidency unit launching an indefinite sit-in earlier this month.

The delay hampered the undergraduate admission process severely affecting the students, the SFI said.

Caste certificates of every candidate were uploaded for the PUBDET results, a Presidency University official said.

"This delay will have an impact on holding classes, on conducting semester exams and finishing the syllabus on time with the Puja holidays to begin after a month," a university official said.