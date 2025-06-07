WB min Firhad says PM stopped army out of fear of 'big country'; BJP says speaking like 'Pak leader'

Kolkata, Jun 7 (PTI) West Bengal minister Firhad Hakim on Saturday courted controversy by stating that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had stopped the armed forces during Operation Sindoor "out of fear of a big country", prompting the BJP to attack him stating he was speaking like a "Pakistani leader".

Attaching a video of Hakim's purported byte to reporters, BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya pounced on Hakim, a senior functionary of TMC, and accused him of making a "disgraceful attack" on the PM on the instruction of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

In the video, Hakim was heard telling reporters, "The PM had halted the Indian Army's barrage of attacks against Pakistan out of fear of a big nation, like a 'kapurush' (coward). How can the PM claim he has done anything big? How can he take credit for Operation Sindoor?" Countering Hakim, Malviya posted on X handle, "Listen carefully to what Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim is saying -- the same man who once infamously called parts of Kolkata 'Mini Pakistan' and openly harbours dreams of turning India into an Islamic state." "Now, under clear instructions from his leader Mamata Banerjee, he has launched a vile and disgraceful attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He shamelessly claimed that PM Modi had no role in giving Pakistan a befitting reply through Operation Sindoor. He went a step further and labelled the Prime Minister a 'coward' for observing a ceasefire and not extending Operation Sindoor further," he added.

"Frankly, this rhetoric sounds less like an Indian leader and more like a Pakistani politician trying to belittle the Indian government and its leadership. Such statements expose the mindset of those who put partisan hate above national interest. The people of India will see through this," he added.

Operation Sindoor began as India struck terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on May 7 in retaliation to the April 22 Pahalgam attack in which 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir.

Indian Army chief General Upendra Dwivedi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar have, on more than one occasion, dismissed US President Donald Trump's repeated claims that the United States brokered the ceasefire between India and Pakistan and clarified that the cessation of hostilities came from a bilateral understanding directly negotiated between the two countries, without any third-party mediation. PTI SUS ACD