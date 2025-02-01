WB minister Akhruzzaman calls for fencing of India-Bangla border at all places in Murshidabad

Kolkata, Feb 1 (PTI) Maintaining that unfenced border between India and Bangladesh at some places in West Bengal's Murshidabad is leading to unlawful activities by certain people from the neighbouring country, state minister Akhruzzaman on Saturday called for immediate steps to fence the international boundary.

He claimed that some Bangladeshis, taking advantage of the unfenced border at places in the district, are crossing over into the Indian side and stealing crops and other materials.

"Permanent fencing must be done in the areas where it has not been erected to stop such activities," Akhruzzaman, the minister of state for power, told PTI.

The MLA from Raghunathganj constituency in Murshidabad said that both the Border Security Force (BSF) and the West Bengal Police are doing their best to stop such activities but unfenced borders in some areas in the district are proving to be a hindrance. PTI AMR BDC