WB minister describes as shameful UP teacher's act of 'ordering students to slap classmate'

Kolkata, Aug 26 (PTI) West Bengal minister Chandrima Bhattacharya on Saturday described as shameful an alleged act of a teacher in Uttar Pradesh ordering her students to slap a classmate belonging to the Muslim community for not doing his homework.

Advertisment

Bhattacharya said that a person, who is supposed to teach neutrality, is herself accused of promoting differences.

"It is shameful on the part of the teacher to have acted in such a manner," Bhattacharya, the West Bengal minister of state for health and family welfare, told reporters here.

The Muzaffarnagar Police in Uttar Pradesh booked the teacher accused of making communal comments and ordering her students to slap their classmate belonging to the Muslim community for not doing his homework.

The police action came a day after a video showing a teacher purportedly asking her students to slap a class 2 boy at a school in Khubbarpur village elicited strong words from several political leaders. PTI AMR. BDC