WB officials kept informed at every stage about water release: Centre to Mamata on flood

New Delhi, Sep 20 (PTI) Union Jal Shakti Minister C R Paatil wrote to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday, saying the state's officials were informed at every stage about the release of water from Damodar Valley Corporation reservoirs, which was essential to prevent a major disaster.

Earlier in the day, Banerjee wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying her state would sever all ties with the Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) for "unilaterally releasing water" leading to floods in south Bengal districts.

She claimed that five million people in Bengal have been affected by the floods and urged him to immediately sanction and release central funds to address the widespread devastation caused by the deluge.

In his letter, Patil addressed the West Bengal chief minister's concerns about the flooding caused by the release of water from the DVC reservoirs.

He explained that the releases were managed by the Damodar Valley Reservoir Regulation Committee (DVRRC), which includes representatives from the Central Water Commission, West Bengal, Jharkhand, and the DVC.

The committee operates the reservoirs through a consensus-based approach, following established norms.

Paatil clarified that from September 14 to 17, the release of water from the Maithon and Panchet reservoirs was curtailed by 50 per cent at the request of West Bengal officials due to heavy rainfall.

However, the situation became critical after even heavier rainfall on September 16 and 17, the Union minister said.

"It became imperative for the committee to substantially enhance the releases to avoid any catastrophic impact in South Bengal due to possible dam failures," he said.

Patil noted that despite the challenges, the inflow of 4.23 lakh cusecs of water into the reservoirs was regulated to a release of about 2.5 lakh cusecs, keeping it as low as possible for the shortest time necessary.

"Any reduction in the releases may have led to a much larger catastrophe in the state," he said.

The Union minister assured Banerjee that West Bengal officials were kept informed at every stage and emphasised that the release of water was essential to prevent a more significant disaster.

"All efforts were made by the DVRRC to minimize releases to avoid flooding in South Bengal," he said.

About the West Bengal chief minister's concerns about the de-siltation of the reservoirs, Paatil said initial studies indicate that it might not be techno-economically viable. However, the DVC is working on comprehensive sediment management to manage silt inflow in the region, he said.

He also added that funding approval for flood management works, including those proposed by West Bengal, is being processed based on availability.

Paatil concluded by reaffirming the ministry's full cooperation, stating, "I assure you of the full cooperation of my ministry to the state of West Bengal in all matters." PTI UZM NSD NSD