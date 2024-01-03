WB Police does not register cases easily under TMC's pressure: NCW chief

New Delhi, Jan 3 (PTI) National Commission for Women (NCW) chairperson Rekha Sharma on Wednesday claimed the West Bengal Police does not register cases easily under pressure from the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the women suffer more because of this.

Advertisment

She was responding to a post on X by the TMC, which quoted a story on how 28,811 complaints of crime against women were registered last year, with Uttar Pradesh recording the highest number of complaints at 16,109 about 55 per cent of the total cases.

"In another revealing data of the @NCWIndia, 28,811 complaints of crime against women were registered last year, with Uttar Pradesh recording the highest number of complaints at 16,109 – about 55% of the total cases. Why is @sharmarekha, Chairperson of the @NCWIndia silent on such despicable data which screams the utter failure of @BJP4UP in ensuring women safety? Are the concerns and issues raised according to BJP's convenience or is this the fear of losing position for questioning the SUPREMO?" the TMC posted.

The NCW chairperson defended Uttar Pradesh.

Advertisment

"The data shows that in UP police do work and register the cases without any political pressure and it also shows how women in UP are aware of their rights but in W. Bengal police under pressure from ruling party doest not register cases easily and women suffer more because of this. It also show women are kept under dark as In rural regions because of poverty women are unable to get proper education and are not aware of their rights," she said in a post on X.

The NCW registered 28,811 complaints of crime against women last year and about 55 per cent were from Uttar Pradesh.

Uttar Pradesh recorded the highest number of complaints at 16,109 followed by Delhi at 2,411 and Maharashtra at 1,343, according to data. PTI UZM AS AS