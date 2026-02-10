WB police initiate process of attaching Rs 11 cr assets linked to suspended TMC leader's kin

Kolkata, Feb 10 (PTI) The West Bengal Police have started a process of attaching assets worth around Rs 11 crore, belonging to a relative of suspended Trinamool Congress leader Humayun Kabir, in connection with an alleged drug trafficking case, a senior officer said on Tuesday.

Altogether 14 properties, including land, houses and commercial establishments in areas such as Naldahari in Murshidabad district's Lalgola, 15 bank accounts and vehicles are being attached as part of the legal process, Superintendent of Police Dhritiman Sarkar told reporters.

The process to attach the assets of Shariful Islam, the father-in-law of Kabir's daughter, was initiated after allegations were made that the properties were acquired through the narcotics trade over the past several years, he said.

Kabir, who floated Janata Unnayan Party (JAP) after being suspended from the TMC, denied the allegations and termed the police action as "politically motivated".

“Police have started the process to attach 14 properties of Shariful Islam, valued at Rs 10.73 crore, in connection with a drug trafficking case under the NDPS Act. There are allegations that the properties acquired by the accused were disproportionate to his known sources of income. The procedure started following a lower court order. We will share further details after the investigation is completed,” the SP said.

The police action followed the arrest of Shariful Islam’s relative Ziaur Rahman, who was allegedly caught with around 500 grams of narcotic substances on March 25 last year, another officer said.

During the investigation, drug trafficking links surfaced, prompting the police to probe into the source of Shariful's assets, he said.

"The legal procedure for confiscation began on January 1 this year, and after receiving necessary approvals from higher authorities, the seizure operation commenced on Monday," the SP said.

Kabir claimed that his daughter’s father-in-law was engaged in legitimate businesses, including a brick kiln and land dealings.

The suspended TMC leader said he would move the Calcutta High Court against the seizure.

Kabir’s daughter Nazma Sultana also alleged that her family was being "targeted due to political vendetta" and asserted that there was "no business relationship" between Shariful and the arrested accused.

Sultana said, “Just consider the timing. All such allegations are coming to the fore after my father was suspended from TMC. My father-in-law has no links with drug trafficking and is a successful businessman." TMC state general secretary Kunal Ghosh said the case had been registered before Kabir was disassociated from the party.

"His new party has turned out to be the B team of BJP...Playing the victim card won't help in this case. Law will take its own course, and the TMC has no role in it," Ghosh added. PTI SUS BDC