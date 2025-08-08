WB Police: No objection to peaceful RG Kar protests, warns against unrest

Kolkata, Aug 8 (PTI) Senior officers of West Bengal Police on Friday said they have no objection to peaceful rallies marking the first death anniversary of the RG Kar Medical College rape-murder victim, but warned of strict legal actions against any attempt to break law and order.

Addressing a press conference at West Bengal Police headquarters in Bhawani Bhavan, ADG (Law and Order) Javed Shamim said, "We are yet to receive any application from any organisation planning to take out a rally on Saturday’s to mark the first death anniversary of the RG Kar hospital doctor." He clarified that no protest will be allowed near the state secretariat, Nabanna, where Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) is in force, prohibiting gatherings.

Shamim was accompanied by three senior police officers -- ADG (South Bengal) Supratim Sarkar, Kolkata Police Commissioner Manoj Verma, and Howrah City Police Commissioner Praveen Tripathy.

"Peaceful demonstrations will be allowed without restrictions, and the administration will fully cooperate with the demonstrators. However, no public property should be damaged, and if that happens, police will be compelled to take legal action," Verma said.

Meanwhile, police have already taken strict measures in the wake of Saturday's proposed march to the state secretariat.

According to a senior officer, there will be heavy police deployment on all roads leading to 'Nabanna'.

"Besides, there will be barricades at crucial points in Kidderpore, Princep Ghat and on all approach roads to the second Hooghly Bridge. Similar arrangements have been made on the Howrah side near Betaitala and Mandirtala," he said.

Santragachi Bus Stand on the Howrah side and RR Avenue in the city have been selected as alternative sites for rallies according to a Calcutta High Court directive, he said.

Notably, in protest against the RG Kar Medical College incident, the West Bengal Junior Doctors' Front has called for a 'night vigil' protest across the city on Friday.

A gathering is planned at Shyambazar five-point crossing, where the victim's parents have confirmed they would also be present.

The parents of the deceased doctor have also called for a march to Nabanna on Saturday, inviting all political leaders and workers, except from the Trinamool Congress, to join.

However, they have requested that no flags of any political party be used in the rally.

Incidentally, a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Calcutta High Court by a Howrah resident, expressing concerns that the proposed Nabanna march would disrupt normal life. PTI SCH MNB