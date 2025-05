Malda (WB), May 8 (PTI) The Special Task Force of West Bengal Police on Thursday arrested a man carrying eight firearms in Malda district, an officer said.

The STF team intercepted the man, a resident of Bihar's Bhagalpur district, from PTS More under the jurisdiction of Baishnabnagar police station area, the officer said.

The firearms were from Bihar and were for delivery in Malda district, the officer said. PTI SUS RG