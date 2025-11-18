WB school jobs scam: Guv grants sanction for prosecution against 2 ex-officials of education board

Kolkata, Nov 18 (PTI) West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose on Tuesday granted sanction for prosecution under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, against two former staff of the state board of primary education in connection with irregularities in primary school recruitment, a senior Raj Bhavan official said.

The sanction was approved against West Bengal Board of Primary Education's former president and TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya, and the organisation’s former secretary Ratna Chakraborty Bagchi, he said.

The decision follows a formal request submitted by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in court, based on its investigation and final report into the alleged irregularities.

The central agency had filed chargesheet in the primary school recruitment case in October, and was awaiting the mandatory sanction from Raj Bhavan to proceed in the case, the official said.

Both names feature in the chargesheet submitted by the CBI, he said.

Bhattacharya had lost his post as board president following a Calcutta High Court order, after allegations of corruption in primary school recruitment surfaced. He was subsequently arrested and later released on bail after several months in custody. PTI SCH RBT