Will give TMC the medicine it needs: Sukanta Majumdar at Amit Shah rally

Kolkata: West Bengal BJP President Sukanta Majumdar Wednesday said the party is ready to administer the 'medicine' to the TMC government for its attempts to obstruct the saffron party's rally here.

Advertisment

The TMC government's action will not go unanswered, Majumdar said speaking at the event alongside Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Speaking at the public meeting Shah on Wednesday laid the BJP's groundwork for the 2024 Lok Sabha poll, urging the people to remove the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government in the coming assembly and parliamentary polls.

Stressing on BJP'S determination to retaliate, Majumdar said "The TMC government out of fear has unleashed a reign of terror across the state. They did everything possible to stop this rally. First, the police declined permission and then they went to court. I ask party workers to identify the police officers who unleashed terror on us".

Ousting the TMC government from power is imminent, he asserted.

"The day is not far away when we will give it back to the TMC and give it the medicine it needs. The day is not far away when the TMC government will be ousted from power," he added.