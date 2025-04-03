WB teachers appointments: Entire selection process deserves cancelling if fraud found, says SC

New Delhi, Apr 3 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Thursday said the entire selection process has to be cancelled if an in-depth factual inquiry reveals systemic irregularities like “malaise or fraud” undermining integrity of the whole employment process.

The top court said it while annulling the appointment of 25,753 teachers and staffers in state-run and state-aided schools in West Bengal.

Authoring the verdict on behalf of a bench also comprising Justice Sanjay Kumar, CJI Sanjiv Khanna dealt with the legal position enumerated in apex court judgements over the striking down of the entire selection process in case of irregularities.

The verdict laid down principles, emerging from the discussions of previous apex court judgements.

“When an in-depth factual inquiry reveals systemic irregularities, such as malaise or fraud, that undermine the integrity of the entire selection process, the result should be cancelled in its entirety. However, if and when possible, segregation of tainted and untainted candidates should be done in consonance with fairness and equity,” it said.

The judgement underlined the decision to cancel the selection en-masse must be based on the satisfaction derived from sufficient material collected through a fair and thorough investigation.

“It is not necessary for the material collected to conclusively prove malpractice beyond a reasonable doubt. The standard of evidence should be reasonable certainty of systemic malaise. The probability test is applicable,” it said.

Despite the inconvenience caused to untainted candidates, when a broad and deep manipulation in the selection process is proven, due weightage has to be given to maintaining the purity of the selection process, it added.

The judgment further ruled out giving individual notices and offering hearings to candidates in all cases especially after the facts had established the entire selection process was marred with large-scale illegalities.

Referring to the various judgements, the CJI said, "The answer lies in examining whether the irregularities were systemic enough to undermine the sanctity of the process. In some cases, the irregularities may border on or even constitute fraud, which severely damages the credibility and legitimacy of the process.” In such cases, the court said, the only option was to cancel the result entirely and these were situations where it was difficult to separate the tainted from the untainted participants, and the irregularities were widespread, indicating a malaise or fraud, corrupting the process.

The verdict, on the other hand, pointed out cases where only some participants had committed irregularities.

“In such cases, it may be possible to segregate the wrongdoers from those who adhered to the rules. The innocent should not suffer for the actions of the wrongdoers. By segregating the guilty, the selection process for the untainted candidates can proceed to its logical conclusion. This aligns with the principle of equality of opportunity under Article 16(1) of the Constitution of India, as well as the fundamental requirement of Article 14 of the Constitution, which mandates a fair, equitable, and reasonable process,” it said.

The court observed care must be taken to ensure that the innocent were not unfairly penalised alongside the wrongdoers by cancelling the entire process.

The court observed care must be taken to ensure that the innocent were not unfairly penalised alongside the wrongdoers by cancelling the entire process.

"To treat the innocent and the wrongdoers equally would violate Article 14 of the Constitution, as it would involve treating unequals equally. The innocent should not be punished for faults they did not commit. Finally, while the decision of the recruiting body is subject to judicial control, the body must retain a measure of discretion," it added.